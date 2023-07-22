Morgan Stanley Increases Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $560.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $551.00 to $560.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $458.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $462.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $438.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.40.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

