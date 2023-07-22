Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,338 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,310,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,517,000 after purchasing an additional 990,635 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.01. 6,298,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,626,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.21.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.67%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,198,524 shares of company stock valued at $23,619,741 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.