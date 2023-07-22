Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

NBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.86.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NBR stock opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $190.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $789.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.