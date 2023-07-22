NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

NNVC opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.09. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NanoViricides by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.