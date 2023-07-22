NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Price Performance
NNVC opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.09. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.
