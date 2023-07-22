Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NTRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.40.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $49.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39.

Insider Activity at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $276,871.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,910,389.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $276,871.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,910,389.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $48,657.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,678,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,611 shares of company stock worth $1,164,491. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Natera by 1,234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.