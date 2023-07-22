National Bank Financial Lowers Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target to C$6.25

Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:TPRFF opened at $2.59 on Friday. Aris Mining has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.