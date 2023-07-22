National Bank Financial Lowers Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target to C$6.25

Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Aris Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:TPRFF opened at $2.59 on Friday. Aris Mining has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.
About Aris Mining
