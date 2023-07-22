National Bank Financial Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$6.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 1.6 %

FSM opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.65 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,098,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,014 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,378,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 914.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,014,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 914,789 shares during the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

