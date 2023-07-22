National Bankshares Trims NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Target Price to C$6.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NWH.UN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.07.

TSE NWH.UN opened at C$7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.27, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$6.06 and a 52-week high of C$13.42.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

