National Bankshares Trims True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Target Price to C$2.25

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TNT.UN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of TNT.UN stock opened at C$2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$249.59 million, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.99. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$2.26 and a one year high of C$6.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

