NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 328.75 ($4.30).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.71) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.58) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.71) to GBX 350 ($4.58) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £137,443.80 ($179,712.08). In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 1,101 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £2,697.45 ($3,527.00). Also, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £137,443.80 ($179,712.08). Corporate insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

LON NWG opened at GBX 251.40 ($3.29) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 210.90 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 313.10 ($4.09). The company has a market capitalization of £22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 598.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 252.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 270.74.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

