NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $1.45 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00004862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00045431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 939,747,185 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 939,747,185 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.47038991 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $49,758,108.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

