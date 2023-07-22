Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM)

illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ILLM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on illumin from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised illumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

illumin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILLM opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $101.70 million, a P/E ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. illumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

illumin Company Profile

illumin ( NASDAQ:ILLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. illumin had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that illumin will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

illumin Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns.

