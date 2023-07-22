Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM)

illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ILLM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on illumin from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised illumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
illumin Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ILLM opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $101.70 million, a P/E ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. illumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.
illumin Company Profile
illumin Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns.
