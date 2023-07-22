Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Nevro Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.15. Nevro has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,374.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21.

Insider Activity

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

