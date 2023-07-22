New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Concept Energy ( NYSE:GBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 90.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Featured Stories

