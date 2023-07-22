Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,711 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $82,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $280.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

