Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,275 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $115.57 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average is $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.15.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

