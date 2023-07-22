Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $14,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $163.83 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

