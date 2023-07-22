Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,979 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.07.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.6 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.60 and a 200 day moving average of $107.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.