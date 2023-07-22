Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Up 5.9% in June

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,640,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 19,490,000 shares. Approximately 21.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Nordstrom Stock Up 1.6 %

JWN opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.29.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 690.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

