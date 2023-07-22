Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.50

Shares of Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.50 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 61.08 ($0.80), with a volume of 151266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.76).

Northern Bear Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.57.

Northern Bear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Northern Bear Company Profile

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Construction Activities.

