Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.78 and last traded at $33.81. 242,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 419,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVEI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Nuvei had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

