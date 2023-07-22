Optimism (OP) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week

Optimism (OP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $89.07 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00005294 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Optimism

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 679,080,066 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

