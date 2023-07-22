Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.0858

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0858 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $370,097.34 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,900.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00314245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.19 or 0.00816677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.14 or 0.00545610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00062792 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000258 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00126632 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,986,418 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

