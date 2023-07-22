P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Shares Up 3.7%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 89,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 437,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13.

Insider Activity

P3 Health Partners ( NASDAQ:PIII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.10 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,167.07% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other P3 Health Partners news, CEO Sherif Abdou purchased 108,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $284,631.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,631.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Atul Kavthekar purchased 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $50,000.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sherif Abdou acquired 108,225 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $284,631.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,225 shares in the company, valued at $284,631.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 698,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,717. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

