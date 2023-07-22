Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 97,067 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 97,067 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.92% of Steel Dynamics worth $176,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 126.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.89 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.78.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

