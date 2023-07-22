Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $197.97 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486,875 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Devon Energy worth $197,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,065,000 after acquiring an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,757,000 after buying an additional 1,129,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

