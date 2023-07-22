Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $283.02 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,936,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597,274 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $283,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 339,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 365,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

