Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,411 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Equinix worth $121,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Equinix by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,237,000 after buying an additional 136,567 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 204,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $807.12 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $816.22. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $760.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.43.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.25.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

