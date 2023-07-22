Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 744 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.16.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $178.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.39, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day moving average is $95.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

