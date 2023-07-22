Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $242.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.22.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $243.82 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.02, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,008 shares of company stock worth $49,070,565 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $148,226,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

