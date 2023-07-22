Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Bank of America

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. OTR Global upgraded Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. 58.com reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.83.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.