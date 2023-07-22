Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

Insider Activity

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $397.75 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $409.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 51.26%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

