Pax Dollar (USDP) One Day Volume Hits $1.95 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $546.01 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000620 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006177 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 549,583,263 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

