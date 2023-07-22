Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $428.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $361.00 to $428.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $374.35.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $350.18 on Friday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $262.11 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,551,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

