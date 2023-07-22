Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $219.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $215.85 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.48. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

