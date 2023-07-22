POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.45 and last traded at C$5.44. 14,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 31,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.

POET Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$217.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.79.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.