Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSNY. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.40.

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK ( NASDAQ:PSNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $546.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 179.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 463.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 251,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 207,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

