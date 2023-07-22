Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.14-14.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.89. Pool also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$14.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Pool Stock Up 2.4 %

Pool stock opened at $369.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pool will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,696,000 after buying an additional 187,447 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,395,000 after buying an additional 162,319 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 499,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,992,000 after buying an additional 97,612 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

