Poollotto.finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,258.39 (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Poollotto.finance token can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00006916 BTC on exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $21.83 million and $1,258.39 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Poollotto.finance

Poollotto.finance’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,583,365 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

