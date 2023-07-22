Presearch Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Presearch has a total market cap of $12.26 million and approximately $62,534.45 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Presearch has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

