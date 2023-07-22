Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Prologis worth $96,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD opened at $125.44 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.13.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

