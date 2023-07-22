ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Bought by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

PSQ opened at $10.43 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $15.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

