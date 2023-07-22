Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NYSE NX opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $900.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $273.54 million during the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanex Building Products

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $249,297.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,734.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $249,297.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,734.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 26,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $713,333.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,697.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,743 shares of company stock valued at $988,223 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 139.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

