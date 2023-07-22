Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Reduced by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Quanta Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in Quanta Services by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.18.

Shares of PWR opened at $201.49 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $203.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

