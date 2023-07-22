QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0015

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $986.59 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00021548 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,825.95 or 1.00024260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00148404 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $812.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.