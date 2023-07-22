Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.59.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
