Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

