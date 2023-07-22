Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Down 7.7%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 88,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 128,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.21% of Ramaco Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.