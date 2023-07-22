Raymond James Begins Coverage on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.50.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $255.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.92.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.