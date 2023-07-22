Raymond James Begins Coverage on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.50.
Danaher Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $255.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.92.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.
Insider Activity at Danaher
In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.