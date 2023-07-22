Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RJF. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF opened at $109.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.15. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 39,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 12,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.