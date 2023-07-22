Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Shares of Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 18414024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £10.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.18.

About Reabold Resources

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

